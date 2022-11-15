FRANKTON

No.;Name;Yr.

10;Emma Sperry;11

12;Bella Dean;12

14;Haylee Niccum;12

20;Addie Brobston;12

22;Emma Key;10

25;Launa Hamaker;12

30;Sophia Hoagland;10

32;Amaya Collins;11

34;Paige Parker;10

40;Ann Curtis;10

