Frankton
No.;Player;Class
10;Emma Sperry;So.
12;Bella Dean;Jr.
14;Haylee Niccum;Jr.
20;Addie Brobston;Jr.
22;Cagney Utterback;Sr.
24;Bailee Webb;Jr.
25;Launa Hamaker;Sr.
30;Lauryn Bates;Sr.
32;Amaya Collins;So.
42;Shae Simon;Sr.
