FRANKTON — A 72-hour continuance was granted on Monday for formal charges to be filed on an 18-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a wallet chain and then forcing her to preform oral sex on him.
Gavin L. Carr, of Frankton, was arrested on suspicion of theft, rape, interference with reporting of crime, strangulation and domestic battery on Saturday.
Madison County Magistrate Kevin Eads granted the 72-hour continuance on Monday.
According to an affidavit of probable cause by Caleb Gibson with the Frankton Police Department, a woman called 911 from a neighbor's home and said Carr attacked her and took her phone.
The woman had injuries to her head, arms, hands and legs and was taken to Community Hospital to be treated for her injuries and for a sexual assault exam, according to the affidavit.
She told police Carr has been abusive toward her for several months and he struck her several times with a wallet chain and hit her with a closed fist on Saturday. Gibson noted that some of the woman's injuries were in the shape of a chain and the skin was broken and bleeding.
While at the hospital, the woman told a nurse Carr has sat on her chest and refused to allow her to get up. The woman also told authorities Carr forced her to preform oral sex or he would severely beat her.
Carr denied battering the woman or forcing her to perform oral sex when questioned by police, according to the affidavit.
