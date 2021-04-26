HOCKEMA, THOMAS B. — Service 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with burial at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 12:30 p.m. Monday until service.
Funeral service: April 26
Tags
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Kelly Hawes column: Sorting the crazies from the experts
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
- Pedestrian struck by train identified
- Two businesses to relocate to Anderson
- Mother admits to neglecting children, vows to make changes
- Father says son needs help, not jail
- Anderson man charged with child molesting
- Woman arrested for violating probation
- Jail Log: April 20
- Anderson man accused of attacking man with a pipe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.