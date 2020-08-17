WOOD, TIMOTHY “TIM” MICHAEL — 55, of Anderson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Visitation: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Redeemer Baptist Church, 3230 Lindberg Road, Anderson. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the church. Full obituary online at www.stoutandson.com.
Funeral service: Aug. 17
Tags
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Former APD officer investigated second time on suspicion of child molest
- Entrepreneur plans to open Anderson's first downtown grocery store in decades
- Police investigating two shooting incidents
- APD investigating shooting on Locust Street
- Residents turn out to support local police officers
- 14 offenders at jail test positive for coronavirus
- Power outages reported in Anderson and Madison County
- Schools move to hybrid model following health department's COVID-19 report
- Kelly Hawes column: Scaring up concern about voter fraud
- Woman killed in car-motorcycle crash near Lapel identified
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.