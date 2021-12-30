BORDERS, JAMES W. — died Dec. 25, 2021, at his residence. Service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service. www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
