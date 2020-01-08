Funeral Service: Jan. 8 Tammy Talley Tammy Talley Author email Jan 8, 2020 4 hrs ago DIEHL, LINDA — Visitation 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood. Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Linda Visitation Tammy Talley Author email Follow Tammy Talley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries ASHCRAFT, Jonah Jul 18, 2002 - Jan 5, 2020 Funeral service: Jan. 7 ZINK, JR, George Jun 15, 1936 - Jan 6, 2020 MANN, Sharyn Nov 29, 1951 - Jan 5, 2020 PHILLIPS, Jackie Feb 24, 1934 - Jan 4, 2020 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeen father charged with neglect after infant treated for broken bonesMother charged with neglect after children found unsupervisedWoman stops to help stranger fleeing home with two small childrenMan accused of robbing pregnant woman at WalmartSuspects sought in cashing of $22,000 in fraudulent Alex schools checksFive local businesses invest $268 million in AndersonNominate all your favorites for Best of Madison CountyAnderson hoping to find new owners for local propertiesLive dealers debut at Hoosier ParkElwood bartender accused of smashing whiskey bottle over head of patron Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
