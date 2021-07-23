AKERS, MARILYN S. — A celebration honoring Dr. Marilyn Akers will be held Saturday, July 24, at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., with open visitation from 4 to 5 p.m., memorial service at 5 p.m., and a celebration of life until 7 p.m.
