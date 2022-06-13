ANDERSON, ERIC C. — Services noon Tuesday at L.C. May Funeral Services. Visitation 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
LOY, JERRY WAYNE — Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday at East Maplewood Cemetery.
STEWART, JOHN P. — Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, followed at 7 p.m. by services conducted by the Pendleton Order of the Eastern Star #138 and Madison Masonic Lodge #44.
VEST, BETSY S. — Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ford Street United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.