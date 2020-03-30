VENTURA, MICHELLE D., 43, formerly of Elwood, died March 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. She worked as dispatcher for City of Anderson CATS Department. Services private by Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Full obituary: copherfeslermay.com.
Funeral service: March 30
