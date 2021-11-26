DYER, JEFFREY BYRON — Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at East Maplewood Cemetery with Gabriel Ohmes officiating.
FRAZEE, CATHY A. — Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation after noon prior to the service.
HAWS, ERNEST C. “ERNIE” — Services will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation after noon prior to the services.
MCKENNEY, RICHARD P. — Services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Pendleton. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. prior to the services.
SUMMERS, DARLENE A. — Services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood. Visitation after noon prior to the service.
