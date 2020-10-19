CLARK, HAYDEN ALLEN — A memorial visitation for Hayden A. Clark, age 13, of Elwood, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood.
Funeral service: Oct. 19
