STIRONEK, DAVID C. — Service 2 p.m. Friday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson, with visitation from noon.
Funeral Service: Sept. 3
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen, 94 live animals removed from filthy Alex property
- 1 dead, 4 sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash
- 25-year-old shoots himself to death while talking to Madison County deputies
- Ex-cop ordered back to prison, admits to using meth on probation
- Kokomo man turns himself in a year after I-69 fatality
- Two sentenced in 2018 double homicide
- Colts Notebook: Few surprises on initial 53-man roster
- Jail Log: Aug. 28
- 2 Pendleton inmates charged with '20 murder of prisoner
- Jail Log: Sept 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.