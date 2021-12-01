DYER, JEFFREY BYRON — Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at East Maplewood Cemetery.
FULLER, ELSIE (EILER) — 84, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at I.O.O.F. in Alexandria. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care www.northernindianafuneralcare.com.
JONES, LINDA L. (CLOUD) — 71, Alexandria, entered in to rest from her residence on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, after a brief illness. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Private family services in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria. Full obituary: www.owensmemorialservices.com.
