CLABAUGH Jr., JERRY LYNN — Jerry’s family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Noffze Funeral Home, Alexandria. Private services with interment in Park View Cemetery will follow. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
