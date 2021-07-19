AKERS, MARILYN S. — A celebration honoring Dr. Marilyn Akers will be held Saturday, July 24, at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., with open visitation from 4 to 5 p.m.; memorial service at 5 p.m.; and a celebration of life until 7 p.m.

BEGLEY, DR. ROBERT — Celebration of Life from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Hawk Point Acres, 4545 S. Madison Ave., Anderson. Event will be held outside. Cool, casual attire encouraged.

