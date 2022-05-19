PERRY, GEORGE E. — age 95 of Anderson died May 16, 2022. Funeral, 2:30 p.m. Fri. May 20, 2022 at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton. Visitation, 1-2:30 p.m. prior to the service at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home.
