BENNETT, GEORGE E. “BUDDIE” — formerly of Summitville, 76, passed away April 30, 2022, at Henry County Community Hospital, New Castle, following an extended illness. Services will be at 1 p.m. May 5, 2022, at Owens-Noffze-Funeral Home, Summitville. Visitation after 12 noon Thursday prior to the service. Full obituary: owensmemorialservices.com.
GOODMAN, STEVEN L. — of Elwood, died April 29, 2022. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, Dunnichay Funeral Home. Full obituary at dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
VETOR, EARL — The family of Earl Vetor invites you to join them Saturday, May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St., Anderson, to celebrate Earl’s life and memory. Everyone is welcome.