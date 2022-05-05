BENNETT, GEORGE E. “BUDDIE” — Service 1 p.m. May 5, 2022, at Owens-Noffze-Funeral Home, Summitville. Visitation after 12 noon Thursday prior to the service.
GOODMAN, STEVEN L. — Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the funeral home.
JONES, SAMUEL “SAM” EDWARD III — passed away on May 3, 2022. Private family services will take place followed by cremation. Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Sam’s services and cremation arrangements. Full obituary: www.owensmemorialservices.com.
VETOR, EARL — The family of Earl Vetor invites you to join them Saturday, May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St., Anderson, to celebrate Earl’s life and memory.