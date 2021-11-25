DYER, JEFFREY BYRON — Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at East Maplewood Cemetery with Gabriel Ohmes officiating.
FRAZEE, CATHY A. — 67, Alexandria, died Nov. 24, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation after noon prior to the service. Full obituary at owensmemorialservices.com.
HAWS, ERNEST C. “ERNIE” — 62, Alexandria, died Nov. 23, 2021. Services will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation after noon prior to the services. Full obituary at owensmemorialservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.