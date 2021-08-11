ALEXANDER, MICHAEL ANTHONY “TONY” — age 60, of Frankton, died Aug. 8, 2021, at Community Hospital Anderson. Arrangements at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Funerals: Aug. 11
Obituaries
