GRAHAM, CHARLES EDWARD — passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Knights of Pythias IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.
OREBAUGH, CATHY JO — 72, of Anderson, died July 19, 2020. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Funeral is 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Central Christian Church with Rick Vale officiating. View obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.