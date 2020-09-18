KONKLE, MICHAEL CURTIS — A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Life Church of the Nazarene. Visitation one hour before service. Masks required.
MCKEE, CAROL — A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Central Christian Church, Anderson.
SANTIAGO, VICTORIA ALICIA — died Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence in Frankton. Survivors include son, Mario Santiago of Frankton. Cremation was chosen and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home.
