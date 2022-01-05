CROSLEY, JACK MELVIN [mdash] Services 11 a.m. Saturday at Pendleton First United Methodist Church. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at church. Masonic memorial service 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lahm Chapel.

