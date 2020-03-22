“I’m bored!”
Parents all over Indiana have heard this phrase one too many times during the last week. Restaurants, schools, daycares and churches are closed. Kids are home 24/7, and many parents are working from home. Let’s face it: Almost everyone is going a little stir crazy because of the coronavirus restrictions.
With more time at home — and maybe some more hands to help — now is the perfect time to spruce up your yard for spring.
In anticipation of brighter days ahead, there are plenty of things you can do now, even if the weather is a bit unpredictable.
For starters, take advantage of warmer days and get the kids involved in cleaning up the yard, said Carol Michel, award-winning gardening author and avid Hoosier gardener. “Pick up sticks, cut back old foliage from perennials, and get ready to plant a vegetable garden. One word of caution: Don’t try to work wet soil. It causes it to harden up, and then it is no good for planting.”
Beth Vansickle, Purdue Extension ag and natural resources educator, suggested making a game out of picking up sticks.
“You could have younger kids find 10 sticks and then they get a snack,” she said. “Or maybe have a competition where whoever picks up the most sticks gets to sit in the front seat on your next car ride or some other kind of reward.”
Although it’s still too cold and wet to plant most things outdoors, now is the perfect time to start seeds indoors, and kids can see the growth take place over the next few weeks, Vansickle said.
Two of the most popular vegetables to start indoors are tomatoes and peppers.
“This can be done in a variety of containers, including empty egg cartons, paper cups, etc.,” Michel explained. “The main thing is you probably need some extra light for them, which can be as simple as a shop light fixture. Keep the seeds watered but don’t drown them, and give them good air circulation.”
For outdoor planting right now, there are a few varieties of both flowers and vegetables that will tolerate the cold.
“In the early spring, I love to plant pansies and violas, and it is safe to do that now,” Michel said. “Also snapdragons and alyssum are frost tolerant. In the vegetable garden, now is the time to sow peas, and in another week or so, I’ll also be sowing seeds for lettuce, spinach, radishes. If you like growing them, cabbage and broccoli can also be planted now.”
Vansickle also encouraged parents to get creative with outside projects.
“Make bird feeders by putting peanut butter on pinecones and rolling them in bird seed,” she said. “Or create garden art out of recycled materials like milk cartons and bottles.”
Studying about composting is another way kids can put their knowledge into action.
“As people are inside and cooking more, it would be great to start a compost pile,” Vansickle said. “Save things like eggshells, coffee grounds, and vegetable scraps.”
One of the best ways to utilize the time and teach children compassion is by volunteering to help a neighbor in need.
“Helping an elderly neighbor with outside chores while keeping within the guidelines for social distancing is a great way to engage the kids in volunteerism,” said Vansickle.
And don’t forget the psychological benefits of gardening.
“Being outside helps people in general, and planting a garden shows a hope for the future,” Michel said.
Vansickle agrees. “I think a little outdoor therapy can do wonders. It will refresh us all as well as our yards.”
