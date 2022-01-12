INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in central Indiana, where consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies. Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. Adventurefuls join the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash, so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. Starting in February, in select cities, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for delivery on the DoorDash app.
To purchase
If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies, including via the Digital Cookie online platform.
If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org/cookies, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices, to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths when they are available in your area.
Starting in February, use the DoorDash app to order via contact-free delivery in select cities.
Beginning Feb. 18, enter your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutsindiana.org/cookies to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.