The top-10 teams in each of Indiana's four classifications as voted by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association:
CLASS 4A
Rk;School (first-place votes);Record;Pts;Prvs
1. Northwestern (7);23-0;88;1
2. Crown Point (1);23-0;81;2
3. Homestead (1);20-1;70;3
4. Fishers;19-1;57;4
5. Hamilton Southeastern;19-2;53;6
6. Lawrence North;20-2;45;5
7. Penn;21-2;41;7
8. Mount Vernon;20-1;26;8
9. Carmel;13-7;14;9
10. Martinsville;19-3;7;NR
Others receiving votes: North Central, West Lafayette Harrison, Brownsburg, Bedford North Lawrence, Portage
CLASS 3A
Rk;School (first-place votes);Record;Pts;Prvs
1. Benton Central (4);20-2;96;1
2. Salem (2);17-3;79;2
3. Evansville Memorial (1);17-3;75;5
4. Norwell (4);17-4;71;4
5. Gibson Southern;17-3;66;6
6. Silver Creek;17-3;52;7
7. Northwood;20-3;49;3
8. Heritage Christian;14-6;27;NR
9t. Winchester;19-3;25;8
9t. Greensburg;18-3;25;NR
Others receiving votes: Angola, Washington, Danville, Bishop Chatard, Vincennes Lincoln, Mishawaka Marian, Lawrenceburg, Brownstown
CLASS 2A
Rk;School (first-place votes);Record;Pts;Prvs
1. Triton Central (10);20-0;109;1
2. University (1);20-0;100;2
3. Linton-Stockton;17-4;87;3
4. South Knox;19-3;67;7
5. Shenandoah;19-2;61;4
6. Monroe Central;15-4;37;8
7. Clinton Prairie;18-2;28;10
8. Eastern Pekin;13-8;26;9
9. North Judson;17-4;24;5
10. Vincennes Rivet;13-7;22;6
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Lafayette Central Catholic, Northeastern, Seeger, Forest Park, Providence, Rensselaer Central, Lapel, Covenant Christian
CLASS 1A
Rk;School (first-place votes);Record;Pts;Prvs
1. Trinity Lutheran (5);21-2;117;2
2. Loogootee (6);18-2;112;1
3. Morgan Township (1);19-2;108;3
4. Lanesville;20-2;88;4
5. Oregon-Davis;16-4;61;5
6. Pioneer (1);18-2;60;7
7. Jac-Cen-Del;17-4;56;6
8. Tecumseh;14-5;43;8
9. Greenwood Christian Academy;16-5;34;9
10. Springs Valley;15-5;17;NR
Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian, North White, Kouts, Tri, North Miami, Orleans
