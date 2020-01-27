The top-10 teams in each of Indiana's four classifications as voted by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association:

CLASS 4A

Rk;School (first-place votes);Record;Pts;Prvs

1. Northwestern (7);23-0;88;1

2. Crown Point (1);23-0;81;2

3. Homestead (1);20-1;70;3

4. Fishers;19-1;57;4

5. Hamilton Southeastern;19-2;53;6

6. Lawrence North;20-2;45;5

7. Penn;21-2;41;7

8. Mount Vernon;20-1;26;8

9. Carmel;13-7;14;9

10. Martinsville;19-3;7;NR

Others receiving votes: North Central, West Lafayette Harrison, Brownsburg, Bedford North Lawrence, Portage

CLASS 3A

Rk;School (first-place votes);Record;Pts;Prvs

1. Benton Central (4);20-2;96;1

2. Salem (2);17-3;79;2

3. Evansville Memorial (1);17-3;75;5

4. Norwell (4);17-4;71;4

5. Gibson Southern;17-3;66;6

6. Silver Creek;17-3;52;7

7. Northwood;20-3;49;3

8. Heritage Christian;14-6;27;NR

9t. Winchester;19-3;25;8

9t. Greensburg;18-3;25;NR

Others receiving votes: Angola, Washington, Danville, Bishop Chatard, Vincennes Lincoln, Mishawaka Marian, Lawrenceburg, Brownstown

CLASS 2A

Rk;School (first-place votes);Record;Pts;Prvs

1. Triton Central (10);20-0;109;1

2. University (1);20-0;100;2

3. Linton-Stockton;17-4;87;3

4. South Knox;19-3;67;7

5. Shenandoah;19-2;61;4

6. Monroe Central;15-4;37;8

7. Clinton Prairie;18-2;28;10

8. Eastern Pekin;13-8;26;9

9. North Judson;17-4;24;5

10. Vincennes Rivet;13-7;22;6

Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Lafayette Central Catholic, Northeastern, Seeger, Forest Park, Providence, Rensselaer Central, Lapel, Covenant Christian

CLASS 1A

Rk;School (first-place votes);Record;Pts;Prvs

1. Trinity Lutheran (5);21-2;117;2

2. Loogootee (6);18-2;112;1

3. Morgan Township (1);19-2;108;3

4. Lanesville;20-2;88;4

5. Oregon-Davis;16-4;61;5

6. Pioneer (1);18-2;60;7

7. Jac-Cen-Del;17-4;56;6

8. Tecumseh;14-5;43;8

9. Greenwood Christian Academy;16-5;34;9

10. Springs Valley;15-5;17;NR

Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian, North White, Kouts, Tri, North Miami, Orleans

