Alexandria
• Line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Carmel
• Stella Luna & the Satellites 7 to 9 p.m. at Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fairmount
• The Moon Cats 7 to 9 p.m. at Playacres Park, 300 E. Madison St.
Middletown
• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
• Troubadour Jazz 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Noblesville
• Korn & Evanescence with special guests, Helmet and Jeris Johnson, 5:30 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.