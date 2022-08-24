Alexandria

• Line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Carmel

• Stella Luna & the Satellites 7 to 9 p.m. at Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square.

Chesterfield

• Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Fairmount

• The Moon Cats 7 to 9 p.m. at Playacres Park, 300 E. Madison St.

Middletown

• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

• Troubadour Jazz 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Noblesville

• Korn & Evanescence with special guests, Helmet and Jeris Johnson, 5:30 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.

