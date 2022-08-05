Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
First Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Jackrabbit Coffee, 525 W. 11th St.
29th Street Back to School Block Party 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Preparatory Academy, 101 W. 29th St.
“The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Alley in the Park production at Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave.
Jim Breuer: Freedom of Laughter Tour 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Jai Baker 3 (Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
“Elvis,” Free Movie for Senior Citizens (55+), 1 to 3 p.m. at Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Indianapolis
Travis Tritt, 7:30 p.m. at the free stage at Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St.
Middletown
Broasted frog legs or fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out) at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Sara & The South Bend Sound 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Noblesville
Melissa Etheridge’s “One Way Out” Tour, 8 p.m.; Conner Prairie.