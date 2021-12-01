Anderson
• Chicken-and-noodle dinner 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
• Festival of the Trees 5 to 9 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• R&B line dancing 6:30 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
• Salmon patty or Sloppy Joe dinners 5:30 p.m., bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at Frankton American Legion 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament 6 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
