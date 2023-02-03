Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
First Friday Book Fair 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Mystery at the Museum 7 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Overruled 7:45 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish or frog leg dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out), at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Rock Garage 9 p.m. at Cheers Tavern, 3823 N. Broadway Ave.
Pendleton
First Friday 2-D Art Show 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.