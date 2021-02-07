Many events and activities through Madison County and the surrounding area have been canceled for the immediate future due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. Many have also been rescheduled for upcoming dates.
If you have an upcoming event that’s been canceled or rescheduled, send the information by email to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com with “Go MAD” in the subject line. Please include the event name, originally scheduled date and, if applicable, rescheduled date.
For rescheduled dates, also include the time and place of the event and any ticket details.
For more information about submitting information, contact the newsroom at 765-622-1212.
