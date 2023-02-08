Anderson
Beginner Line Dance Class 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.
Alexandria
Line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Dillin Hensley 9 p.m. to midnight at Monte’s Lounge, 28 W. Main St.
Frankton
Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Ingalls
Hump Night Karaoke 7 to 11 p.m. at The Music Box Bar and Grill, 203 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Tom Shah Memorial Jazz Concert 7:30 p.m. at Sursa Hall on the campus of Ball State University.