Anderson
Country line dancing, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Chesterfield
Dance, with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.