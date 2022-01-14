Anderson
Walkers, 8 a.m. to noon, Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
January Night of Worship, 7 to 8 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Alexandria
“Sing 2,” 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
