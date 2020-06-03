Anderson

• Indiana Trail Running Mounds State Park Meet-Up, 6:15-7:30 p.m., first parking lot past entrance, Mounds State Park.

Middletown

• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

If you have an upcoming event that’s been canceled or rescheduled, send the information by email to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com with “Go MAD” in the subject line. Please include the event name, originally scheduled date and, if applicable, rescheduled date. For rescheduled dates, also include the time and place of the event and any ticket details. For more information about submitting information, contact the newsroom at

765-622-1212.

Tags

Recommended for you