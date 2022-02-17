Anderson
“On Golden Pond,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
“Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Elwood
“The Mousetrap,” 7 to 10 p.m., Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St. Presented by The Duck Creek Players.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
