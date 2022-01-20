Anderson

Walkers, 8 a.m. to noon, Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Line dancing lessons, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Alley Theatre, Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Chesterfield

Dance, 6 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

