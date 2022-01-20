Anderson
Walkers, 8 a.m. to noon, Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Line dancing lessons, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alley Theatre, Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Chesterfield
Dance, 6 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
