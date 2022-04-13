Anderson
Shawn Richards 7 p.m. at DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament 5 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Sloppy Joe dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6 to 8 p.m. at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Markleville
Christian Women’s Fellowship chicken-and-noodles luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lower fellowship hall of East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 124 Main St.
The Easter Journey, 6 p.m.; Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2324 Jackson St.
The Diversity Dance Festival, East African Dance with Dr. Ras Mikey Courtney, 6:30 p.m.; University Boulevard on the campus of Anderson University.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
New Castle
All American Circus 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Henry County Memorial Park, 260 W. 100N.