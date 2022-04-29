Anderson

Large rummage sale and plant sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Life Center at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.

Arbor Day Tree Seedling giveaway days 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Citizens Plaza, Ninth and Main streets.

The Project! 7 to 9 p.m. at Norton’s Brewery, 3315 Cherry Road.

Chesterfield

New York strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted pork chops or fish, 5 to 8 p.m. (or until sold out), Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Pendleton

87 Southbound 8 to 11 p.m. at The Stable, 105 E. State St.

Tags

Trending Video