Anderson
“The Nutcracker,” (Community Service Show) 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Hosted by the Anderson Young Ballet Theatre & Academy. Tickets available at andersonparamount.org.
Monthly meeting of area poets 6:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by A Town Center and Poetry Society of Indiana.
Stetler Trio Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. at Grace Holiness Church, 3325 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Open Mic Night 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
“A Christmas Carol” 7:30 p.m. at Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
