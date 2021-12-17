Anderson
Fish dinner, 4 to 7 p.m. Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Nights of Lights presented by Friends of Mounds State Park 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
APA Alumni Night, 6 p.m.; Anderson Preparatory, 101 W. 29th St.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
“The Nutcracker,” presented by Anderson Young Ballet Theatre, 7;30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Chesterfield
Santa Returns to Chesterfield, 6:30-8 p.m.; Millcreek Community Center, 403 W. Main St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Farmers Market Winter Market, 4-8 p.m.; Pendleton Christian Church, 1170 S. Pendleton Ave.
