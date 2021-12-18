SATURDAY
Anderson
Pioneer Holiday Home Tours — 10 to 11 a.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Jennifer LaMountain in concert, 11 a.m.; Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1122 W. Eighth St. Fundraiser for Operation Love Ministries.
Gruenewald Historic House Holiday Tour, 2-5 p.m.; 626 N. Main St.
Fifth annual Kettle Top Brewhouse Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.; Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Nights of Lights presented by Friends of Mounds State Park 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Christmas with The Ackermans, 7 to 10 p.m. at 5’s Tap House, 1324 Broadway.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Pop Rox, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Oakley Brothers, 34 W. Eighth St.
Shawn Richards, 9 p.m.-midnight; D.T.’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Benefit for the family of Paul “Buzz” Rainey, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Taint’d, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Alexandria
The Moon Cats 8 to 11 p.m. at Alexandria Eagles Post 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Pendleton
Holiday Open House n’ Fundraiser with the Grinch, 2 to 6 p.m.; Yummerful-Ice Cream & Treats, 125 W. State St.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Stelle Luna and the Satellites, 8 to 11 p.m. at The Stable, 105 E. State St.
Sunday,
Anderson
“A Christmas Carol,” 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Nights of Lights presented by Friends of Mounds State Park 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
