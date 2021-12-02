Anderson
• Festival of the Trees 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• December Night of Worship 7 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Alexandria
• The Gift of the Magi & The Living Nativity 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
• Mounds Detachment of the Marine Corps League meeting 7 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.