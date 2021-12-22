Anderson

“Home Alone” 7 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Trivia With Tyson! 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Uncle Buck’s Comedy Hour: Final Show featuring Aisha Brown 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournaments at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Euchre 6 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

