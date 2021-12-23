Anderson
Shuffleboard tournaments 6 p.m. every Thursday at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Ed Paul Fry 7 to 9 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Ugly Sweater Party featuring Dan & Cierra Burford 7 to 10 p.m. at 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Christmas Karaoke Night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
