Anderson
Festival of Trees 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Christmas Bazaar 1 to 6 p.m. at Circle of Hope Church, gymnasium, 2415 Delaware St.
First Friday Arts Walk 5 to 8 p.m. at A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building and other downtown and area arts venues.
Winterfest 5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Swoope in Concert 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Nights of Lights presented by Friends of Mounds State Park 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
“A Christmas Story” 7 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Candles and Carols 7:30 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
Alexandria
Annual Christmas parade 5:15 p.m. lineup, parade at 6 p.m. leaving from Cornerstone Church, downtown Harrison Street.
“The Gift of the Magi & The Living Nativity” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Muncie
“Elf, The Musical” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Artists Society First Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
