Anderson
Nights of Lights presented by Friends of Mounds State Park 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Watch Night Service, 10 p.m.; Christ Temple Church, 1610 W. 22nd St.
Alexandria
Moonlight bowling 7 to 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Norwood Bowl, 121 Grant St. Call for reservations, 765-724-4666.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m.; American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
