Anderson

Mario Kart Game Night 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Celtic Angels Christmas 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Elwood

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 to 10 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.

Middletown

Shuffleboard 6 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

