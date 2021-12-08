Anderson
Mario Kart Game Night 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Celtic Angels Christmas 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
“A Christmas Carol,” 7 to 10 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Middletown
Shuffleboard 6 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
