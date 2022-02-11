Anderson
Friday Night Magic, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
Alexandria
“Jackass Forever,” 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N .Harrison St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fortville
Lego Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Beeline Beverage & Snack, 14 S. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
